Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 12.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

QURE opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

