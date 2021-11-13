Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price to C$6.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

