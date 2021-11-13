Stillwater Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.