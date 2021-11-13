Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 792 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

MPC opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

