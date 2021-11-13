STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.