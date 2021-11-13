STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.980-$2.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 887,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.