Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Cut to C$6.28

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.28 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.98.

TSE SRX opened at C$6.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.04. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$765.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3,135.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

