STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 22,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,381. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

