Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $4,281,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.17 and a 200-day moving average of $401.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $325.41 and a 52-week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

