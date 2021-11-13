Student Coin Market Cap Tops $29.46 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $29.46 million and $1.37 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Student Coin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00224707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00089313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

STC is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

