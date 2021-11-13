Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$25.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMCF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.