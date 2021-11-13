Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.