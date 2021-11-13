Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $381,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.