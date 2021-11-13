Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $927,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $170,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $275.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

