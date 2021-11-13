Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

