Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47.

