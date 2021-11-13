Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $712,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,298,665 shares of company stock worth $2,489,311,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,033.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $884.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

