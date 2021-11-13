Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stake Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 267.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares during the period.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVA stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

