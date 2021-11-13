SunOpta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,454% compared to the typical volume of 744 call options.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in SunOpta by 11.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SunOpta by 116.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $768.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

