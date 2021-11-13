SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CFO Sells $415,658.60 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

