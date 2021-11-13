SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. 597,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,215. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

