Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.12 million.

NASDAQ SRDX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $692.53 million, a P/E ratio of 166.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,792 shares of company stock valued at $884,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surmodics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Surmodics worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

