Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 355,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Sutro Biopharma worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

