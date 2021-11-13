SVB Leerink Comments on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.45). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

