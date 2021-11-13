SVB Leerink Lowers Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target to $40.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.79% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

