SVB Leerink Trims iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Target Price to $54.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ITOS stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 403,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,750.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.