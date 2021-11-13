S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SANW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,438. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SANW. B. Riley reduced their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.