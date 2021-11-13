SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

SWKH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 2,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,338. The company has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

Get SWK alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SWK stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SWK as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.