Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.60.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.