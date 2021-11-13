Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $356.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 7,194 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $99,708.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 249,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.