Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $45.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $585.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $8,135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 112,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

