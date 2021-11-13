Tadpole Finance (TAD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,717.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $33,717.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.23 or 0.00018881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00073738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,972.54 or 1.00317989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.90 or 0.07110000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

