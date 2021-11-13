Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Shares Down 5.7%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 4,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

