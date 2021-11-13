TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $58.16, but opened at $63.50. TaskUs shares last traded at $61.34, with a volume of 6,898 shares traded.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

