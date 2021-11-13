Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.
NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,051. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 7.30.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.