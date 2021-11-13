Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,051. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

