TD Securities Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.66.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.71. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

