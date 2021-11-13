TD Securities Increases AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.90.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

