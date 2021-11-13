TD Securities Increases AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.90.
Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.