TD Securities Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$13.50

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

