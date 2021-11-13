TEAM (LON:TEAM) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of TEAM (LON:TEAM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of TEAM in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of TEAM in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get TEAM alerts:

TEAM opened at GBX 69.75 ($0.91) on Friday. TEAM has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.80.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($25,150.25).

About TEAM

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TEAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.