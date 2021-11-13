Team (NYSE:TISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

NYSE:TISI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,233,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,301. Team has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

