Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 40.35%. Teekay LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

