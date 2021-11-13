Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 26.3% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.54 or 0.00115502 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $151.26 million and approximately $70.43 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00227150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,112,948 coins and its circulating supply is 2,029,423 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

