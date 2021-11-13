Telsey Advisory Group Increases Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $330.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.46. The company had a trading volume of 431,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.86 and its 200 day moving average is $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

