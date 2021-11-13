Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

