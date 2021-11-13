Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

