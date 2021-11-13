TENT (TENT) Trading Down 29.8% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $664,672.22 and $157,506.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.62 or 0.00321322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00160478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00101852 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000139 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005137 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

