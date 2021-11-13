Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.72. The company has a market cap of £21.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

