Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Sell Rating from Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $744.40.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $1,033.42 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $401.66 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $884.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 334.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,298,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,311,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.