Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

TXN opened at $190.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.55. The company has a market cap of $175.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

