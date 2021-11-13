TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.78.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

